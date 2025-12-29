Colorado Mammoth Acquire Forward Jack Hannah from Las Vegas Desert Dogs

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization acquired forward Jack Hannah from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for a compensatory first-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, a first-round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft and a second-round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

The transaction comes just six days after the Mammoth extended an offer sheet to the standout forward, which the Las Vegas Desert Dogs matched, thus retaining originally his services.

However, the Denver-area resident is now able to represent Colorado Lacrosse to the fullest extent while continuing to grow the game at the grassroots level and playing for the Burgundy Boys based just 10 miles or so up the road from where he spends most of his time.

Originally drafted by Panther City Lacrosse Club during the second round (31st) of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft, the Milford, Ohio native spent his first three professional campaigns with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs where he accumulated a combined 222 points (98g, 124a), 207 loose balls, nine caused turnovers and 17 penalty minutes across 54 career appearances.

The 6-2, 215-lb. athlete most recently recorded a career-high 82 points (36g, 46a), 75 loose balls and four caused turnovers throughout 18 games in Las Vegas during the league's 2024-25 campaign.

While Hannah did not report to camp and Las Vegas' first three matchups earlier this season, the 26-year-old is expected to dress for Colorado this season, possibly entering the Mammoth lineup as soon as the team's Jan. 3 showdown against the Rochester Knighthawks.

The right-handed forward joins the likes of Ryan Lee, Dylan McIntosh, Braedon Saris, Ben McDonald and Owen Rahn on Colorado's depth chart, with Will Malcom, Andrew Kew, Thomas Vela and Jameson Bucktooth available across the set.

