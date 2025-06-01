Cougars Combine for No-Hitter and Take Series against Saltdogs

June 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - In an epic conclusion to the series, the Kane County Cougars didn't allow a single hit, and exploded for nine runs to finish off a series win against the Lincoln Saltdogs Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Vin Timpanelli (2-2) in a spot start for the Cougars (9-12), never wavered in seven hitless innings. Timpanelli allowed just two walks while striking out a season-high seven Saltdogs (7-14) on his way to set the stage for the historic game. When Timpanelli exited the game after the seventh inning, the pressure was on Cougars lefty Tommy Sommer to keep the no-no alive. He rose to the occasion with a hitless frame striking out two along the way. Finally, in the top of the ninth, Jake Gozzo entered the game for the Cougars, three outs away from history. He struck out Neyfy Castillo to start the inning. After, Jack Dragum hit a routine groundball to second, that Josh Allen fielded cleanly for out number two. Finally, Saltdogs catcher Griffin Everitt skied a ball into centerfield that Trendon Craig camped under and caught to cap off the combined no-hitter, and seal the series for the Cougars.

It's the eleventh no-hitter in franchise history, and the first no-hitter for the Cougars since joining the American Association. It's also the first no-hitter since 2019 for Kane County, and the first one since 2014, eleven years ago, at home. Here is a list of all of Kane County's no-hitters in franchise history:

8/24/97 - Aaron Cames vs. Peoria

6/14/01 - Gustavo Lopez, Chris Key, Mike Flannery vs. Fort Wayne

5/1/02 - Dontrelle Willis, Tyler Banks, Kevin Cave vs. Beloit

6/10/03 - Bill Murphy at West Michigan

5/14/06 - Jared Lansford at Beloit (7-inning game)

4/9/08 - Craig Italiano, Branden Dewing vs. Burlington

5/18/11 - Sugar Ray Marimon, Chas Byrne at Cedar Rapids

5/17/14 - Tyler Skulina, Nathan Dorris vs. Quad Cities

11/1/17 - Connor Grey at Clinton (Perfect Game)

5/19/19 - Bryan Valdez, Andy Toelken, Blake Workman at Quad Cities

6/1/25 - Vin Timpanelli, Tommy Sommer, Jake Gozzo vs Lincoln

The bats for Kane County were a big part of the story early in the game as well. Todd Lott broke out of his slump for the first hit of the game in the bottom of the first off of Saltdogs starter Nate Blain (2-2). After a Nick Dalesandro walk, Allen blasted a ball that hit the wall in right field and scored Lott and Dalesandro, giving the Cougars a 2-0 lead. It didn't stop there in the first though, when Thomas Jones would line a single into the outfield and push across Allen for a 3-0 lead. Finally, Claudio Finol would extend his hit streak and pick up another RBI when he drove in Jones, and gave the Cougars a 4-0 lead at the end of the first.

In the second inning, Kane County would pour it on even more. After two singles by Lott and Dalesandro, Allen smashed another ball into right field, only this time it cleared the wall for a home run, marking his fifth RBI in two innings, and gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead. The Cougars would extend that lead in the third when Galli Cribbs Jr. grounded out, but sored Finol on the play to push the lead to 8-0. The final nail in the coffin came when Allen picked up his sixth RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly in the eighth that scored Lott for the third time and set up the final score of 9-0.

The Cougars will start a three-game road series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Tuesday, June 3rd. They'll return to Northwestern Medicine Field Tuesday, June 10th for the start of a series versus the Cleburne Railroaders. For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.