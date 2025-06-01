Gilliam Crowns Monarchs Sweep

Isiah Gilliam is greeted by Kansas City Monarchs teammate Jaylyn Williams (#2)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Isiah Gilliam capped off a standout weekend with his best performance of the 2025 season.

The Kansas City Monarchs' cleanup batter clubbed a season-best four RBIs in an 8-6 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday afternoon. The win sealed a second sweep for the Monarchs this campaign.

The Monarchs (15-6) started brilliantly with six runs in the first three innings.

Josh Hendrickson (2-1) let loose for another win at Legends Field. The Australian tied his season-high with seven strikeouts across five innings.

Gilliam smoked his team-leading seventh home run of the season in the first inning. The right fielder powered a two-run nuke over the left field wall to give KC a 2-0 advantage.

"I saw a lot of curveballs coming early," Gilliam said. "I wanted to dominate that pitch. It was a good pitch, actually, but it was in my favor this time."

The right-fielder dealt an RBI double in the third inning to lift KC to a 5-0 edge. Gilliam used an inside-out swing to stick one fair of the first-base line to score Jorge Bonifacio.

"I'm sticking to the same things I know; working down on the baseball and making contact," Gilliam said. "I know my strengths, I know my weaknesses. Those come into play when I'm making contact with the baseball."

Gilliam ripped an RBI single to left field for a key insurance run in the sixth inning. The former AAA bat socked a two-out, two-strike pitch to deliver Joshuan Sandoval to the plate for an 8-4 lead.

The Monarchs' bullpen rolled again to keep the Canaries (9-13) in check. Connor Holden, Jake Brentz and Junior Cerda combined for 2.1 scoreless innings.

The Canaries put together a late rally in the ninth inning with RBIs from Jordan Barth and Jabari Henry.

Blake Goldsberry (1) delivered the goods with his back to the wall. Goldsberry fanned Canaries' slugger Josh Rehwaldt to seal the sweep.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs begin a seven-game road trip on Monday night against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 pm.

