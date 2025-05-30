Monarchs Blast Past Canaries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs put together a complete team win on First Responders Night at Legends Field. The Monarchs dominated the Sioux Falls Canaries, 6-2. The Monarchs scored six unanswered runs to start the game.

Kansas City (13-6) has now won all seven of its series openers in 2025.

"Tonight was all about bringing the energy," Monarchs outfielder Gilliam said. "Both sides were clicking. When you have the pitchers pitching well and the offense behind, it's going to be very hard to beat us."

Gilliam and Alvaro Gonzalez each went yard in the victory. The Monarchs lead the American Association with 33 home runs.

Gilliam got things going for Kansas City with an automatic double in the first inning. The cleanup batter ambushed Sioux Falls (9-11) starter Christian Knoll with a 109-mph laser, which ricocheted off centerfielder Matt Ruiz and out of play to give KC a 1-0 lead.

He had more in store in the third inning. Gilliam unleashed a towering solo shot to right-center to boost the Monarchs' lead to six.

Gilliam is up to six home runs on the season, tied for the most of any Monarch this season.

"Today I wanted to command the strike zone early," Gilliam said. "If I saw a strike, swing."

Jackson Goddard (1-1) was stellar in his return to Legends Field. The former Kansas Jayhawk delivered a gem to hold one of the top offenses in the American Association to two runs on two hits.

Goddard began the night with four hitless innings to let his bats go to work.

"He was our foundation tonight," Gilliam said.

Kansas City's additional three runs came off a Jaylyn Williams RBI double and Gonzalez's two-run nuke in the second inning.

Gonzalez towered a blast 439 feet to right-center field.

UP NEXT

The Kansas Swiftie Monarchs take the field tomorrow night at Legends Field at 6:35 pm. Daniel Martinez takes the ball against Sioux Falls' Seth Miller.

