Cougars Take Series Opener Against Saltdogs 3-1

May 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars picked up their third win in a row against the Lincoln Saltdogs Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field with all of the scoring happening early.

The Cougars (8-11) got the best of the Saltdogs (6-13) starter Greg Loukinen (0-3) early in the first inning. Armond Upshaw was able to reach first base on a walk, and used his wheels to steal second base to set himself up in scoring position. A couple of hitters later, Josh Allen roped a single into rightfield, and Upshaw scored to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

Westin Muir (2-1) picked up a season-high five strikeouts in five innings, only giving up one run. The lone Saltdogs run came in the second when Spencer Henson singled up the middle to lead off the inning. After Muir walked the next two batters to load the bases, a wild pitch would get past Santos, scoring Henson and tying the game at one.

In the bottom of the inning however, the Cougars would answer in a big way. Claudio Finol lead off the inning, and smashed a home run to left field that traveled over the scoreboard, and gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead. One pitch later, Nilo Rijo smacked a double down the right field line. It would then be Armon Upshaw's turn to get into the action a couple of batter later, hitting a single into center field that would score Rijo, and give the Cougars a 3-1 lead.

Thanks to the combined pitching efforts of Muir, Quinn Gudaitis, Jake Gozzo, Tyler Beardsley, and Jake Stevenson (2), the Cougars would not allow the Saltdogs to score another run. In the ninth inning, Beardsley started the inning with a groundout, before surrendering a walk.

Unfortunately, on the next batter, Connor Denning would line a ball back up the middle that hit Beardsley in the hand, forcing him to leave the game. But, with runners at first and second and one out, Stevenson took the mound and forced a ground ball to Galli Cribbs Jr. at shortstop, setting up the game ending 6-4-3 double play. The Cougars are now winners of three straight games, and take the lead in the series against the Saltdogs.

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow night, May 31 ss at Northwestern Medicine Field. Kane County will have righty Jack Fox (1-0) going up against Lincoln's right-hander Johnny Blake (0-0) For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.

Game Linescore: 123 456 789 R H E LOB Saltdogs 010 000 000 1 6 2 8 Cougars 120 001 000 3 8 0 9

WP: Westin Muir (2-1)

LP: Greg Loukinen (0-3) SV: Jake Stevenson (2) G AME R EPORT K A N E C O U N T Y C O U G A R S P LAYER OF THE G AME C LAUDIO F INOL: 1- FOR -3, HR, RBI N OTABLES

-Westin Muir: 5 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 K

-Armond Upshaw: 1-for-3, RBI

-Josh Allen: 1-for-4, RBI







