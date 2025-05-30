Explorers Early Rally Wins Series

May 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Jared Wetherbee

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Kansas City Monarchs) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Jared Wetherbee(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Kansas City Monarchs)

Kansas City, Kan. - Riding high after an 11-run outburst, the Sioux City Explorers (12-7) struck first and rode that wave to a series victory over the Kansas City Monarchs (12-6), winning the rubber match 4-3. Jared Wetherbee (2-1) outdueled Ashton Goudeau in the pair's second meeting this season.

The X's got the ball rolling in the bottom of the first inning as Torin Montgomery knocked in Austin Davis with an RBI single. Luis Toribio walked, meaning the first four hitters of the contest reached base. Abdiel Layer struck out, but Josh Day picked him up with a two-run single the opposite way into right field. The X's had a 3-0 lead before the Monarchs even had a chance to hit.

Jared Wetherbee fired two scoreless innings, extending his scoreless innings streak to fifteen games before Joshuan Sandoval's two-run blast brought Kansas City within one in the bottom of the third.

Sioux City added to their lead in the fourth when Davis grounded out to third with two runners in scoring position, bringing home Nick Shumpert.

Wetherbee worked through the sixth inning, but not before Alvaro Gonzalez smashed a two-run double that was oh-so-close to being a game-tying two-run homer. Ross Adolph scored on the extra-base hit, as the Monarchs trailed by just a single run at 4-3.

Nate Gercken took over for Wetherbee in the seventh and retired the side, striking out Sandoval with the tying run aboard to earn a hold. The X's remained ahead by a run.

Sioux City lost an opportunity to expand the lead in the eighth inning as Patrick Pridgen plunked Josh Day, and Zac Vooletich singled to put two on with no outs. After Shumpert struck out, Jake Meyer walked to load the bases, but the X's couldn't score. Davis struck out, and Henry George popped out to the shortstop to end the frame.

It took three pitchers to finish off the eighth, but Brendan O'Donnell, Jeremy Goins and Jaren Jackson fought through it scoreless. For the third occurrence in this series, the Sioux City Explorers needed three pitchers to get through an inning.

Felix Cepeda (Save 4) came on for the save for the second consecutive night and finished off Kansas City. Two base running mistakes in the bottom of the ninth ended the game, securing a series victory for the X's

With the win, the X's move just a half-game back of the Monarchs for first place in the West Division.

Notes from the booth:

-The Explorers out hit the Monarchs in the last two games of the series, both wins.

-Felix Cepeda saved both wins of the series.

-The victory evens the season series between the two clubs.

-After the Explorers took the lead in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday night the team went on to lead the Monarchs for the next 12 innings.

-Sioux City has now won all three series on the road this season and have a 7-3 record on the road.

The Explorers return home to take on the Cleburne Railroaders for game one of a three-game series Friday night May 30 at Lewis and Clark Park. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10-, 15-, and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

Images from this story



Sioux City Explorers pitcher Jared Wetherbee

(Kansas City Monarchs)







American Association Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.