Quick Trip Home for Explorers

May 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers come racing home after a series-clinching win at Kansas City, looking to keep the momentum going in a three-game weekend series against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Explorers will celebrate baseball with a salute to agriculture and will come together on Sunday to recognize faith and family in our community. Make plans to join us this weekend!

Explorers Opponent

The Cleburne Railroaders, May 30 - June 1

Friday, May 30-7:05 p.m.

FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAYS: Zach Willeman T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game,

Presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game to meet Zach Willeman for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, May 31-6:05 p.m.

2ND ANNUAL AG NIGHT: CF Industries brings fans a night of AG-themed fun, corn themed jerseys and our cowboy hat giveaway to the first 500 fans.

Sunday, June 1-4:05 p.m.

FAITH AND FAMILY DAY: Enjoy a great afternoon of fellowship, worship, music and baseball with NW Iowa FCA and Pastor Mike DeJong along with an Explorers player. Pre and Post game music by Activation Worship. Worship begins at 2:45 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and receive one free with a valid I.D. Thanks to Liberty National Bank.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series, the Explorers will be off on Monday, June 2, but they will be back on the road to begin a three-game series Tuesday night at Sioux Falls against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

