Heartbreak in Kane County as Goldeyes Fall in Ten Innings

May 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Jesse Galindo

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Jesse Galindo(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars)

GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (7-11) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 2-1 in ten innings at Northwestern Medicine Field Thursday evening to win the three-game series between the two clubs.

The Goldeyes (8-11) thought they had won the game when left fielder Evan Alexander charged in to make a play on Robbie Martin Jr.'s shallow fly ball with two out in the bottom of the tenth, however the ball popped out of Alexander's glove. One pitch later Todd Lott - the top hitter in the American Association - doubled to left-centre field to drive in Trendon Craig and Martin to win the ballgame.

Jesse Galindo - Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars | Click here to download this image.

After the first nine innings of the contest were scoreless, Winnipeg finally broke through in the top half of the extra frame when courtesy runner Tanner O'Tremba came home on a throwing error by Cougars catcher Nick Dalesandro.

The closest either team came to putting a run on the board in the early going came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Armond Upshaw walked and tried to score from first base on Claudio Finol's double to right field. However right fielder Max Murphy and second baseman Ray-Patrick Didder combined to get the ball to catcher Gustavo Sosa in time to cut Upshaw down at the plate.

Goldeyes starter Jesse Galindo scattered six hits over six innings of work. He struck out four and walked three. Tasker Strobel, Ryder Yakel, and Trevor Brigden (L, 0-2) came out of the bullpen for Winnipeg.

Konnor Ash started for Kane County and pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out seven. He did not walk a batter in an outing that saw his earned run average drop to 1.20 on the season. Three relievers held the Goldeyes hitless over the final three innings, including lefty Jordan Martinson (W, 1-0).

Murphy went three-for-three at the plate, increasing his team-leading batting average to .338.

Winnipeg travelled to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin after the game, where they will fact the Lake Country DockHounds for a three-game series at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park beginning Friday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Landen Bourassa (2-1, 3.25 ERA) will take the ball for the Goldeyes, while Lake Country will respond with fellow right-hander Chris Jefferson (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Trevor Curl will have all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, June 3 when Kane County pays a return visit to Winnipeg, opening a six-game homestand that will include another weekday matinee, Friday fireworks spectacular, and Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Jesse Galindo

(Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars)







American Association Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.