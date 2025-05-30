'Cats Blanked by Chicago

May 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, Indiana) After losing two of the three games to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, the Gary SouthShore RailCats returned to the field Friday night looking to bounce back. However a strong outing from Chicago Dogs starter John Baker kept the 'Cats in check at the Steel Yard.

Right-hander Spencer Adams took the ball for Gary, making his fourth start of the season, while Chicago countered with the undefeated Baker, who entered the night with a 2-0 record.

Chicago struck first in the second inning as designated hitter Chance Sisco launched a solo home run to left field, giving the Dogs an early 1-0 lead. They doubled their advantage in the sixth when Alex McGarry lined a two-out RBI single to right, scoring Sisco for a 2-0 edge.

The RailCats had limited opportunities offensively, managing just two hits, one from Cooper Edwards and another from Baron Radcliff. Edwards' third-inning double was Gary's only extra-base hit of the evening.

Despite a gritty six-inning outing from Adams, who allowed 10 hits but limited the damage to two earned runs-the RailCats' offense couldn't solve Baker. The Chicago starter tossed 6.2 innings of two-hit, scoreless baseball, striking out four and walking three to improve to 3-0.

Chicago's bullpen took over from there. Austin Marozas and Jacob DeLabio combined to retire the final seven RailCats hitters, with DeLabio earning his third save of the season.

The RailCats' offense was held scoreless for the third time this season. With the 2-0 defeat, Gary drops to 5-14 on the year.

Game Two of the series is set for Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM C.T. Fans can catch the action on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.







