Birds Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Kansas City
May 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Kansas City, KS - Kansas City raced out to a 6-0 lead after three innings and never looked back, topping the Canaries 6-2 on Friday.
The Monarchs scored twice in the first inning, added three runs in the second and one more in the third.
Sioux Falls got on the board with an RBI double from Matt Ruiz in the top of the fifth inning before Drey Dirksen came in to score on a wild pitch.
Neither team would score the rest of the way as the Birds dip to 9-11 overall. The two teams resume their three-game series Saturday at 6:35pm.
