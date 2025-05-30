Cougars Hold off Lincoln in Series Opener

Geneva, Illinois- The Kane County Cougars defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 3-1, Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Both teams scored all their runs in the first two innings.

Kane County (8-11) scored three runs off eight hits with no errors. Lincoln (6-13) had one run with six hits and committed two errors.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Cougars' Armond Upshaw drew a one-out walk against Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen. Upshaw stole second base, then two batters later, Josh Allen singled, scoring Upshaw, to make it a 1-0 Kane County lead.

Lincoln responded in the top of the second. Spencer Henson delivered a one-out single off Cougars' starter Westin Muir. Neyfy Castillo and Jack Dragum, each, drew a base on balls to load the bases. After a strikeout of Connor Denning, Henson scored on a passed ball, to tie the game at 1-1.

The Cougars recaptured the lead in the bottom of the second. Claudio Finol led off the inning by hitting a Loukinen 1-1 pitch over the left field wall, to make it 2-1. The next batter, Nilo Rijo doubled to right field. Three batters later, Armond Upshaw singled, scoring Rijo, to make it a 3-1. Kane County lead.

Neither team scored again. In the top of the ninth, Kane County closer Tyler Beardsley entered the game, looking for a save. After getting Neyfy Castilo to ground out to third, Jack Dragum drew a walk. The next batter, Connor Denning hit a line drive that ricocheted off Beardsley, and dropped the reliever, allowing Denning to reach on the single. Beardsley was forced to leave the game, and Jake Stephenson entered the contest. On a 2-1 pitch, Stephenson got Griffin Everitt to hit into a groundout double play, to end the game.

Kane County starter Westin Muir (2-1) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up one run off four hits, struck out five and walked three. Quinn Gudatis pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one hit, struck out three and walked one. Jake Gozzo pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two. Tyler Beardsley worked 0.1 innings, giving up one hit and walked one. Jake Stevenson (2) earned the save, pitching 0.2 innings.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (0-3) took the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three runs off seven hits, struck out two and walked three. Matt Mullenbach pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and struck out two. Gaylon Viney pitched 1.0 inning.

Offensively for Kane County, Trendon Craig was 2-for-4. Armond Upshaw was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Oscar Santos was 2-for-3. Josh Allen went 1-for-4 with a run batted in. Claudio Finol went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

For the Saltdogs, Brody Fahr and Connor Denning both went 2-for-4.

Game two of the series is Saturday night. RHP Johhny Blake (0-0, 5.14) will pitch for Lincoln. Kane County will throw RHP Jack Fox (1-0, 2.00 ERA). First pitch is 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video stream of the broadcast will be at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home game for the Saltdogs will be Friday, June 6th, when Lincoln hosts the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be "Free Shirt Friday", sponsored by Abante Marketing. Also, it will be "Saltdogs Sling Bag giveaway", sponsored by Assurity. In addition, it will be the Lincoln Libraries Summer Reading Program Kick-off, plus, there will be post-game fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







