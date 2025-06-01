Canaries Comeback Falls Short, Swept in Kansas City

June 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Kansas City, KS - Kansas City's hot start was too much to overcome on Sunday as the Canaries were dealt an 8-6 loss at Legends Field.

The Monarchs raced out to a six-run lead after three innings before Sioux Falls answered with three runs in the top of the fourth. Jabari Henry led off the frame with a double and scored on a base hit from Peter Zimmermann. Trevor Achenbach would then score on an error and Scott Combs followed with an RBI single before Kansas City could escape the jam.

Calvin Estrada smacked a solo homerun in the fifth inning to bring the Birds within 6-4 but Kansas City scored twice over the next two frames to build a four-run lead.

Combs and Henry each delivered RBI singles in the ninth and the Canaries loaded the bases with two outs but could get no closer.

Henry led the offensive effort with three hits as the Canaries dip to 9-13 on the season. The team returns to the Bird Cage to open a six-game homestand on Tuesday.







