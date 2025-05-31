Big Fourth Inning Dooms Canaries in Kansas City

Kansas City, KS - A four-run fourth inning proved to be the difference Saturday as Kansas City topped the Canaries 5-3 at Legends Field.

The Monarchs scored in the opening inning on a passed ball but the Birds jumped in front with two runs in the third. Scott Combs led off the frame with a double and scored when Jordan Barth doubled to centerfield. Barth later raced home on a base hit from Calvin Estrada.

But Kansas City answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to jump in front for good. Mike Hart drew a leadoff walk in the seventh inning and scored on a sacrifice flyout from Scott Combs but the Birds could get no closer.

Jordan Barth had to two hits to lead the Canaries offensively as Sioux Falls dips to 9-12 overall. The two teams wrap up their three game series Sunday at 1:05pm.







