Contreras Walks-Off Dogs, 3-2 Final

May 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, Indiana) After being shut out the night before, the Gary SouthShore RailCats responded on Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Chicago Dogs at the Steel Yard. The RailCats totaled nine hits, and scored when they absolutely needed to in the ninth inning in thrilling fashion.

Left-hander Chris Erwin made his fourth start of the year for the 'Cats, working around traffic to limit Chicago to just one run over five innings. Chicago's Brady Miller matched him for much of the game, allowing two runs across seven innings, including a two-run home run from RailCats designated hitter Joe Suozzi in the first inning.

A fifth-inning RBI fielder's choice by Reggie Pruitt scored Jacob Teter with the bases loaded. Then in the seventh, a base hit RBI from Jacob Teter brought the Dogs to tie it at 2-2 after seven.

Suozzi led the Gary offense with two hits and two RBIs, while catcher Andres Noriega also collected two hits and led off the offense with a lead-off single in the ninth. With the game tied entering the bottom of the ninth, Noriega reached on a single and was pinch-run for by Jake Allgeyer.

With runners on first and second, Gary's Jose Contreras launched a line drive into left field, scoring Allgeyer to cap off the walk-off.

The RailCats won 3-2 and will have a chance for a series win on Sunday for a 2:00 PM C.T first pitch. Tomorrow is Bark at the Park tickets can be purchased on Tixr.COM/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







