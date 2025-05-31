Goldeyes' Offense Stifled Again in Loss to DockHounds

May 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes' Max Murphy on game night

(Winnipeg Goldeyes) Winnipeg Goldeyes' Max Murphy on game night(Winnipeg Goldeyes)

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-12) were held to one run for the second consecutive game, falling 5-1 to the Lake Country DockHounds (11-7) Friday evening at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Lake Country took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly to centre field by Ryan Hernandez that scored Daunte Stuart.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the top of the fifth when Jacob Robson lined a base hit to centre field, bringing Max Murphy home. However, the DockHounds responded immediately in the bottom half. Stuart drove in Eddy Pelc with a double before Ray Zuberer III hit a two-run home run to right field, giving the DockHounds a 4-1 advantage.

A 30-minute rain delay paused play in the middle of the sixth, but the DockHounds added to their lead in the seventh inning with a solo home run to centre by Aaron Hill.

Goldeyes starter Landen Bourassa (L, 2-2) was charged with the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out one.

DockHounds starter Chris Jefferson took a no-decision after allowing one run on eight hits over 4.2 innings with four walks and four strikeouts. JT Moeller (W, 2-0) picked up the win in relief, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Trey Riley and Jake Cantleberry combined to cover the final three innings, allowing just one hit and one walk.

Derrick Cherry provided a solid relief effort for Winnipeg, working the final three innings and allowing one run on one hit while striking out one.

The series continues Saturday at 5:35 p.m. CDT. The Goldeyes have not yet announced a starting pitcher. Lake Country will send out Luke Hansel (2-0, 0.52 ERA), the reigning American Association Pitcher of the Week.

Fans can tune into the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:00 p.m. A free video stream is also available at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park on Tuesday, June 3 to open a six-game homestand against the Kane County Cougars, featuring a weekday matinee, Friday night fireworks, and Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information on 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

Images from this story







American Association Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.