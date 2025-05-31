Stuart Leads Way in Win over Winnipeg

May 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds infielder Daunte Stuart waits

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - Back at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park to start a nine-game homestand, Lake Country punched two long balls and the bullpen continued its scoreless dominance this season for a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Friday night.

Daunte Stuart led the DockHounds off with a single in the first inning and came around to score the first run of the game on Ryan Hernandez's sacrifice fly to right field.

Chris Jefferson maneuvered through four and a third innings, escaping jams caused by eight hits and four walks. He ended his night with just one run and two strikeouts.

Jefferson's outing was aided by stellar defense all around by the likes of Stuart, Demetrius Sims and new centerfielder Eddy Pelc flashing the leather up the middle. Ray Zuberer III nailed a runner out at the plate in the second inning, ending a Goldeye rally.

JT Moeller came on to relieve Jefferson in the fifth and retired two straight batters with punchouts. The fifth inning is when Lake Country truly woke up; Stuart's RBI double plated Pelc after he walked, and then Zuberer launched his first home run of the season over the scoreboard for two more DockHounds runs.

"I'm just glad I'm back out there," said Zuberer, who's dealt with an injury to start this season and didn't travel with the team on the recent road trip. "If I can contribute in any way to a win, that's big for myself and the guys...so doing it on both sides felt nice. Personally, I liked the home run more than the throw home...but both helped us win."

Two innings later, Aaron Hill hit a solo shot to extend the lead to four runs, his second of the year.

Trey Riley made his season debut with a 1-2-3 appearance before Jake Cantleberry secured the last six outs without allowing a hit.

Lake Country improves to 11-7 and will send reigning Pitcher of the Week Luke Hansel to the rubber tomorrow, looking for a series win against Winnipeg (8-12). First pitch Saturday is at 5:35p.

