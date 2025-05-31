Cougars Drop Heartbreaker in the 11th Inning

May 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Despite some late-game heroics, the Kane County Cougars were not able to complete the comeback in extra innings against the Lincoln Saltdogs Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Saltdogs (7-13) got the scoring started early in the game against Jack Fox. Yusniel Diaz doubled to lead off the second inning, and he'd be doubled in two batters later by Neyfy Castillo to give the Saltdogs the early 1-0 lead. The scoring didn't stop there for Lincoln though as Connor Denning singled in Castillo from second, and then finally Danny Bautista drove in Denning to stretch the Saltdog lead to 3-0.

After that, Fox settled in and pitched four scoreless frames. The pitching kept the Cougars (8-12) in the ball game all the way into the 9th inning. Robby Martin finally got the Cougar bats warmed up with a line-drive home run over the left field wall off the Saltdogs closer Dutch Landis to cut the lead to 3-1. Claudio Finol would follow that up with a single of his own, and then Trendon Craig followed suite a batter later. After Armond Upshaw would be hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs in the ninth, Oscar Santos stepped up and drove one of the biggest hits of the Cougars season back up the middle. Finol and Craig both scored on the play, and the Cougars had new life heading to extra innings tied 3-3.

Following a scoreless 10th inning, the Saltdogs would find paydirt again off of Jake Stevenson. Stevenson struck out the first batter he faced, but walked Jack Dragum right after to give Lincoln runners at first and second. After getting Danny Bautista to flyout, Stevenson would fall victim to a Drew Devine triple that scored Castillo and Dragum, giving the Saltdogs a 5-3 lead.

The Cougars fought back in the bottom of the 10th, manufacturing base runners with Galli Cribbs Jr walking, and Armond Upshaw being hit by a pitch to get the bases loaded. But Fanny Cobos would prove to be too much, getting Todd Lott to pop out with one out, and following that up by striking out Santos to end the game. The Saltdogs secured their win 5-3, and evened up the series.

The final, and deciding, game of the series will take place tomorrow afternoon, June 1ss at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars will have a spot-start from righty Vin Timpanelli (1-2, 5.68) going up against Lincoln's right-hander Nate Blain (2-1, 1.90).







