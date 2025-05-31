Explorers Add Butler to Coaching Staff

May 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that Dan Butler has been added to the 2025 field staff for the club. Butler brings an impressive resume to Manager Steve Montgomery's coaching staff, including two years in the Major Leagues with a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox and experience on a Major League coaching staff. Butler worked with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2019-2020 under Manager Torey Lovullo. The native of Arizona will serve as catching and hitting coach for the Explorers and will work with hitting coordinator Rafael Melchione.

Butler, 38, made his Major League debut on August 10, 2014, for the Boston Red Sox. He played in seven games that season and would return to the show in 2018 for another pair of games, earning a place in baseball history as a member of the 2018 World Champions. Butler also spent ten years playing professionally- nine in the Red Sox organization and one season with the Washington Nationals system. In his ten seasons, he hit .250 at all levels with 61 minor league home runs and 364 career RBI. In the Major Leagues, Butler played in nine games and hit .200 with three RBI. Butler caught 748 games in his professional career that began in 2009 at class A Lowell in the New York-Penn League.

Butler was a non-drafted free agent out of the University of Arizona and inked with Boston in 2009. He hit .263 with three home runs and 18 RBI as a senior at Arizona. Butler attended Greenway High School in Phoenix, Arizona and has spent the last two seasons coaching in the Pioneer League with the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The Explorers continue their three-game series tonight against the Cleburne Railroaders at 6:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

