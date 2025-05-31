Kansas Swiftie Monarchs Uphold Reputation

May 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Ross Adolph of the Kansas City Monarchs strokes a hit

(Kansas City Monarchs) Ross Adolph of the Kansas City Monarchs strokes a hit(Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas Swiftie Monarchs night was a Fairytale for nearly 3,000 screaming Monarchs fans.

Kansas City rallied back for a 5-3 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Saturday night. The Monarchs clinched a sixth series win in seven to start the 2025 season.

"I try to take things game-by-game," outfielder Ross Adolph said. "Anytime we can get the series in two, that's always a plus."

Daniel Martinez (1-1) dominated in his fourth start of the season. The right-hander struck out six batters to earn his first win with the Monarchs.

Adolph plopped a two-run double to left field to give Kansas City a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. The two-bagger marked Adolph's fourth extra-base hit in five games.

"I went up with a plan to stay within myself and drive in runs any way that I can," Adolph said. "We know our lineup is explosive, we can produce runs at any time."

Alvaro Gonzalez continued his red-hot hitting one pitch later. Gonzalez dribbled a two-run single to plate Jaylyn Williams and Adolph to Kansas City's (14-6) to three.

"We know our lineup is explosive, we can produce runs at any time," Adolph said. "This team is special."

The Monarchs' crooked number in the fourth got them Out of the Woods for good. Four Kansas City arms held the Canaries (9-12) to one run over the final six innings.

Blake Goldsberry hung a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. Tyler McKay earned his fourth save in as many opportunities in the ninth.

"We have a lot of faith and trust in our pitchers," Adolph said. "Being able to rely on them to take some pressure off us was huge."

UP NEXT

The Monarchs finish out their nine-game home stretch on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Southpaw Jeff Hendrickson will start for Kansas City against Sioux Falls' Tanner Brown.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.