Monarchs Drop Nail-Biter to Explorers

May 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs and Sioux City Explorers played out another tight series, decided by just one run. The Monarchs slipped up in their chance at a rubber game win.

The Explorers grabbed the lead early and hung on to secure a 4-3 win at Legends Field on Thursday night.

Kansas City (12-6) threatened in the bottom of the ninth. Josh Bissonette sniped a single to right- center field to keep the game going. Jaylyn Williams attempted to advance from first to third on that single, but tripped on his way to third base. The Explorers completed the rundown to take the one-run victory.

Sioux City (12-7) tagged RHP Asthon Goudeau for three first inning runs and never looked back.

Torin Montomgery and Josh Day delivered crucial RBI singles to put the X's ahead 3-0.

Kansas City's bullpen starred to keep the team in it. RHP Junior Cerda twirled out of multiple jams to post two scoreless innings.

Patrick Pridgen was exceptional. The former Detroit Tigers prospect spun three scoreless frames with five strikeouts, a new season-best.

Joshuan Sandoval got the Monarchs' bats going in the third inning. The catcher unloaded a 413-foot two-run home run to cut the Explorers' lead to 3-2.

The bomb was Sandoval's first home run with Kansas City and the 31st for the Monarchs this season.

Alvaro Gonzalez slammed a two-run double in the sixth inning. The third baseman plated Ross Adolph from second base to pull the Monarchs within one.

Gonzalez has now recorded an RBI in six of his last seven appearances.

The Monarchs won their first five series of the 2025 season, a franchise record since joining the American Association in 2011.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs begin a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday night for First Responders Night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

