Henry Breaks American Association Homerun Record as Canaries Drop Series Finale
May 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Jabari Henry smacked a 414-foot solo homerun in the bottom of the third inning Thursday night to become the American Association's all-time homerun leader as the Canaries fell to Cleburne 13-2 at the Bird Cage.
The Railraoders struck for seven runs in the top of the third before Henry's historic blast in the bottom half. It was Henry's 147th career roundtripper, surpassing Reggie Abercrombie who had held the record since 2016.
The Railroaders added three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to build their largest lead. Trevor Achenbach scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth and Mike Hart led off the eighth with a triple before scoring on a wild pitch.
Henry smacked another homerun, this time a two-run shot, in the ninth inning as part of a 4-5, three RBI performance.
The Canaries are now 9-10 and will open a three-game series at Kansas City on Friday.
