Zimmermann, Estrada Homer as Birds Walk off Cleburne

May 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries snapped a two-game losing skid with a 5-4 walkoff victory over Cleburne on Tuesday.

The Railroaders struck for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning but Peter Zimmerman answered with a three-run homerun in the bottom half. Calvin Estrada smacked a solo shot in the fifth to give the Birds a 4-2 lead.

Cleburne cut into the deficit with a solo homerun in the sixth inning and tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The 4-4 tie held until the bottom half of the ninth inning when Mike Hart drove in Estrada from third base with a sacrifice flyout to centerfield.

Zimmermann finished 3-4 with three runs batted in to lead the Canaries offensively. Tanner Brown struck out ten over six innings while Brady Stover tossed two scoreless frames and fanned four to earn the win.

The Birds improve to 8-9 overall and return to action Wednesday at 6:35pm.







