Canaries Fall in Roadtrip Finale

May 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Franklin, WI - Milwaukee scored three runs in the first inning on Monday and never looked back, topping Sioux Falls 7-3 in the finale of a four-game interdivisional series.

The Milkmen used an RBI sacrifice fly and a two-run double to build a 3-0 lead after one. Josh Rehwaldt plated a run with a double in the top of the fourth and Peter Zimmermann smacked an RBI single in the sixth to bring Sioux Falls within 3-2 but Milwaukee answered with three runs in the bottom half.

Drey Dirksen led off the top of the seventh with a triple and scored on a sacrifice groundout from Errny Ordonez before the Milkmen added another run in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.

Rehwaldt, Jordan Barth and Calvin Estrada each finished with two hits as the Canaries dip to 7-9 overall. The Birds return home to open a three-game series against Cleburne beginning Tuesday at 6:35pm.







