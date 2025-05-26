Railroaders Continue Hot Start, Win Four of Six Against Kane County

May 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Cleburne Railroaders won the first four games of their second homestand against the defending champion Kane County Cougars. Even though they dropped the final two games of the series, Cleburne still has the second best record in the American Association through two and a half weeks.

All of Cleburne's wins were tight ones starting with a 3-1 win Tuesday afternoon. A bullpen game turned out tremendously, with the pitching staff allowing no walks, and striking out 11. Shed Long Jr. had a big day, going two for four with a home run and a double.

Wednesday afternoon was another low scoring affair, ending in a 3-2 Railroaders win. Blair Henley was the story of the game, tossing a complete game with seven strikeouts and no walks, on just 88 pitches. This was the fastest completed game in team history at 2:01.

More of the same came Thursday night when Mike Shawaryn battled with Chris Mazza in a fantastic pitchers duel. The Roaders came away on top again, by the score of 1-0, thanks to seven scoreless from Shawaryn. Zeke Wood struck out the side in order to close out his first game of the season.

There was a little more offense on Friday night, as Cleburne pulled off another close win 4-3. Kade Mechals pitched five scoreless innings, as Cooper Weiss and Aaron Altherr both drove in a pair. Kristian Scott earned his fourth save of the season as well.

The Railroaders dropped their first game of the series Saturday night, in a 9-1 loss. Long produced another multi-hit game, as Konnor Ash struck out 11 batters for the Cougars, and Josh Allen belted two home runs.

The series finale on Sunday ended in a 14-8 win for Kane County. Steven Rivas hit the first grand slam of the season for the Railroaders, in part of a six run eighth inning.

Cleburne heads on the road next week for a split series. They spend Tuesday through Thursday night in Sioux Falls against the Canaries, and then Friday through Sunday in Sioux City against the Explorers.







American Association Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.