Monday, May 26th Saltdogs Game Rained Out
May 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
Due to the inclement weather in the Lincoln area, tonight's scheduled game versus the Lake Country Dockhounds has been postponed. Tonight's game will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow, Tuesday May 27th with the first game starting at 5:05PM. Both games will consist of 7 innings and tickets from tonight's game are valid for both games tomorrow, but must be redeemed at the box office for a ticket dated for Tuesday, May 27th. In the event fans are unable to attend tomorrow's games, tickets may be exchanged at the box office for any remaining regular season game during the 2025 season.
