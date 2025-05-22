Saltdogs Even Series with Monarchs

Lincoln, Nebraska- A quality pitching start, plus double-digit hits were key components in the Lincoln Saltdogs 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Monarchs, Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln claimed its first victory over Kansas City on the season and will try to take the series from the top team in the American Association's West Division, Thursday night.

Lincoln (3-8) scored seven runs off eleven hits and committed no errors. Kansas City (8-3) scored three runs off three hits and had one error.

The Monarchs began the scoring in the top of the third inning. Facing Lincoln starter Karan Patel, Kansas City's Alvaro Gonzalez hit the first pitch of the inning over the wall in right field, to make it a 1-0 Monarchs lead.

An immediate response occurred by the Saltdogs in the bottom of the inning. Facing Kansas City starter Josh Hendrickson, Kyle Battle led off the inning hitting a 3-2 pitch out of Haymarket Park for a solo home run. The long ball by Battle was his third home run in two games and tied the score at 1-1. Three batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled. Then, Brody Fahr hit a double, driving in Bautista Jr., to make it a 2-1 Lincoln lead.

Kansas City recaptured the lead in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Jorge Bonifacio was hit by a pitch. Then, Isiah Gilliam hit the first pitch from Patel off the scoreboard in right field, to make it a 3-2 Monarchs lead.

However, Lincoln battled right back and scored four in the bottom of the fourth. Rolando Espinosa led off with single and Connor Denning followed up with a base hit, as well. Two batters later, Jack Cone singled to load the bases. With two outs, Danny Bautista Jr. hit a bases-clearing three run triple to the right field corner, which put Lincoln ahead 5-3. The next batter, Brody Fahr, singled, scoring Bautista Jr., to make it a 6-3 Lincoln lead.

The Saltdogs added one more run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Rolando Espinosa singled and stole second base. Two batters later, Kyle Battle hit a bouncing ball that caromed off the glove of Monarch third baseman Robbie Glendinning, allowing Espinosa to score, to make it a 7-3 Saltdogs advantage.

In the top of the ninth, Lincoln reliever Dutch Landis retired the side in order, getting Joshuan Sandoval to ground out to Connor Denning at third base, to end the game.

Karan Patel (1-2) earned the win for Lincoln. He pitched 5.2 innings, throwing 94 pitches, giving up three runs off two hits, struck out eight and walked three. Jake Diekman pitched 0.1 inning and struck out one. Jacob Roberts worked 0.2 inning, struck out one and walked two. Connor Langrell pitched 1.1 innings, gave up one hit and struck out one. Dutch Landis pitched 1.0 inning.

For Kansas City, starter Josh Hendrickson (1-1) took the loss. He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs off ten hits and struck out four. Blake Goldsberry pitched 1.1 innings, gave up one hit and struck out two. Jake Brentz worked 1.0 inning, struck out three and walked one. Tyler McKay pitched 1.0 inning and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista Jr. was 2-for-5 with 3 RBI's and ran his on-base streak to ten straight games. Brody Fahr was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-4. Kyle Battle was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

For the Monarchs, Isiah Gilliam was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run. Alvaro Gonzalez was 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

The rubber game of the three-game series is Thursday night. RHP Nate Blain (1-0, 3.86 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Jackson Goddard (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will be on the mound for Kansas City. First pitch is 7:05 p.m., at Haymarket Park. The game will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, and stream live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Thursday's game is "Thirsty Thursday" at Haymarket Park. Fans can get $2 off all draft beers & Pepsi fountain sodas & $4 select tall boy beers, sponsored by Cornhead Lager by 1890. Also, its "Builders Appreciation Night", sponsored by Sampson Construction. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to www.saltdogs.com.

