Ten Things to Know in the American Association Ahead of Memorial Day

May 22, 2025 - American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - Offensive explosions, a big league debut and organizational signing and a little side charity work are all part of the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) story these days.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Former Chicago White Sox second-round draft pick Spencer Adams had been out of pro baseball since the pandemic, but he's now in the Gary SouthShore rotation, including a hard-luck loss on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings and permitted just two earned runs and fanned five at Sioux City. The Will Cook County News chronicled his baseball journey and first appearance for the RailCats last Wednesday.

Ryan Fitzgerald (Gary SouthShore, 2017) made his big league debut, playing eight innings at second base for the Minnesota Twins on Friday, making him the 59th AAPB alum to reach the majors. He'd since played parts of seven seasons in the affiliated minors (Boston, Kansas City, Minnesota) before getting called up. Fitzgerald is the first position player to begin his career in the AAPB and advance to MLB.

It's not the majors - yet! - but Lincoln Saltdogs righty Zachary Murray has had his contract transferred to the Cincinnati Reds organization. Murray posted a 3.85 ERA in seven innings and 11 strikeouts for Lincoln before the move.

The Kansas City Monarchs have announced that they will host the Legends Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Monday, July 7 at Falcon Lakes Golf Club in KCK. This unique event will bring together golf enthusiasts, baseball fans, and community leaders for a one-of-a-kind day on the course-all in support of Monarchs Charities' youth baseball initiatives.

That crashing sound you heard coming out of Sioux Falls on Friday was records shattering all over Sioux Falls Stadium as the Canaries tied three AAPB marks during their 22-0 rout of Chicago. Jordan Barth became the second player in league history to hit two grand slams in the same game (Thomas Walraven, 2022) while his nine total RBI also matched the Association's single-game mark (Buchanan, 2006; Correa, 2021; Walraven, 2022). Josh Rehwaldt reached base and scored during all six plate appearances on Friday, becoming the second player ever and the first since Todd Cunningham in 2018 to score six runs in a game. Rehwaldt also hit for his first career cycle that night, reaching the milestone with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Speaking of Canaries record breakers, DH/OF Jabari Henry smacked three home runs (in consecutive games!) this week, and is now within three of becoming the league's all-time leader. Former Canary Reggie Abercrombie has held the record (146) since 2016.

Not to be outdone, Winnipeg tied a league record with seven dingers in its 10-3 win over KC on Thursday.

The Canaries also took some time out from delivering runs to deliver some furniture to those in need in the area last week. Pitcher Christian Johnson was among those helping, telling Dakota News Now that "...we love that people come out and support us at our games, so we want to give back and make sure we can do our part to make sure everything's going good."

The Bratzilla was the talk of the town in Sioux City last year, at least off the field. The big belly bomber is back, along with a variety of offerings at Explorers games this year.

The Sioux Falls Canaries swept the American Association's Carbliss player of the week awards for the week ending May 18th, with Josh Rehwaldt (.560, 14 hits, 3 HR, 9 RBI) and Thomas Dorminy (7IP, 9K) winning batter and pitcher of the week, respectively

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

The Cleburne Railroaders are celebrating mascot Spike's birthday on Sunday with a post-game helicopter candy drop

With Memorial Day upon us on Monday, several teams are hosting their military and related celebrations, including Lincoln (Monday), Sioux City (Memorial Tribute Weekend presented by Scheels), Cleburne (First Responders/Friday), Chicago (Tuesday), Gary SouthShore (Monday), Milwaukee (Monday),

Milwaukee invites fans to step back in time and come dressed in their finest medieval garb - whether a noble knight, fair maiden, mischievous jester, or daring dragon slayer, at its Medieval Game on Saturday

Media interest in AAPB remains strong. Some of the recent articles on teams include:

Baseball America put together this nice feature on Brandon Finnegan, the first to pitch in the College World Series and MLB World Series in the same season, when he did so for the Kansas City Royals. Finnegan retired after crossing the state line to the Monarchs in 2023.

JR Radcliffe at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel knows there's more to baseball in the 414 (and the 262) than the Brewers. He featured the Milkmen and DockHounds as part of his roundup of alternatives to the Brew Crew.

The Aledo Times Record similarly is coaxing local fans to enjoy Chicago Dogs and Kane County Cougars games, among other Illinois-based team.







American Association Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.