Goldeyes Fall to Milkmen in Series Finale

May 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes' (6-7) three-game winning streak came to an end Thursday afternoon with a 7-4 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen (5-6) in front of a crowd of 5,437 at Blue Cross Park. With the result, the Milkmen avoided a series sweep and snapped a four-game losing skid of their own.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Evan Alexander crossed the plate on an infield single by Matthew Warkentin. However, Milwaukee responded with a four-run outburst in the top of the second inning, capitalizing on an error and timely hits, including a two-run single by Micker Adolfo.

Winnipeg battled back. Kevin García delivered an RBI double in the second inning, and Tanner O'Tremba tied the game at 4-4 in the third with a two-run opposite-field home run- his second of the season.

Milwaukee regained the lead in the fifth inning when Andy Blake doubled in a run and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Glenn Santiago. Catcher Eric Ostberg added insurance for the visitors with a solo home run in the seventh to stretch the lead to 7-4.

The Goldeyes brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but O'Tremba struck out swinging to end the game.

Right-hander Jesse Galindo (0-1) started for the Goldeyes and was charged with the loss. Galindo pitched five complete innings, allowing seven hits and six runs- only two of which were earned. He walked four batters and struck out three.

The Winnipeg bullpen was solid in relief. Tasker Strobel worked 1.1 innings, giving up one run on two hits with one strikeout. Derrick Cherry followed with 1.2 innings of one-hit ball and one strikeout. Ben Onyshko made his 2025 season debut and pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

For Milwaukee, starter Frankie Bartow (1-0) earned his first win of the year. The right-hander allowed six hits and four earned runs over six innings, walking one and striking out two.

Left-hander Denny Bentley recorded a six-out save- his second of the season- tossing two scoreless innings, giving up one hit, one walk, and striking out one batter.

The Goldeyes return to action as they open a three-game weekend series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Blue Cross Park.

Right-hander Ryder Yakel (0-0, 3.11 ERA) will make his third start of the season for Winnipeg. Yakel has been sharp in his early outings, allowing just four earned runs over 11.2 innings pitched. The RailCats are expected to start lefty Chris Erwin (0-2, 12.46 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CDT and fans can catch all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

