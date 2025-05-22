RedHawks Split Doubleheader with Chicago

May 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Jake Dykhoff

FARGO - On a cold Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks split a seven-inning doubleheader with the Chicago Dogs, losing the first game 4-0 before taking the nightcap by a score of 4-1.

The RedHawks were held to only two hits in the opener before knocking eight hits in the second game to score three runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings and go ahead for good.

Dillon Thomas' fifth-inning double brought in Alec Olund to give the RedHawks a 2-1 lead, and a wild pitch and Juan Fernandez single each brought in a run in the sixth to push the Fargo-Moorhead lead to 4-1.

Kyle Crigger pitched well in Game 1 despite getting the loss. He went 5.1 innings with one run allowed on five hits and five strikeouts.

Tyler Jandron made his RedHawks debut in the second game, allowing one run on three hits in four innings pitched.

Jake Dykhoff got the win in Game 2 and Alex DuBord picked up his fifth save of the season after throwing a scoreless seventh inning.

The RedHawks and Dogs finish off a three-game series in Fargo on Thursday at 7:02 p.m.

