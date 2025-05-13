RedHawks Open Kane County Series with Win

May 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks congratulate Marcus Chiu

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks congratulate Marcus Chiu(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored three runs in the seventh inning Monday evening to take a 5-2 win in Game 1 of a three-game series against the reigning Miles Wolff Cup champion Kane County Cougars at Newman Outdoor Field.

Marcus Chiu's one-out double brought home the eventual winning run, and Alex Olund delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double later in the frame to compound the Fargo-Moorhead lead.

Chiu finished the night 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Orlando Rodriguez threw 5.2 innings in his first start of the season, giving up only two runs on four hits and striking out five.

Jake Dykhoff picked up the win after relieving Rodriguez in the sixth and throwing a scoreless seventh.

The hot start to Eric Meza's RedHawks career continued Monday with a two-run, ground-rule double in the first inning after homering in his Fargo-Moorhead debut on Sunday afternoon against Sioux Falls.

Michael Hallquist displayed his fielding prowess on multiple occasions with spectacular plays, including an acrobatic spinning throw in the seventh inning to negate a Claudio Finol hit back up the middle.

Alex DuBord closed out the game to earn his second save of the year.

The RedHawks will continue their series against Kane County at 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday night. Tuesday's game is "Guaranteed Win Night," with all fans in attendance able to exchange their tickets for another 2025 regular season home game if the RedHawks are not victorious.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from May 13, 2025

RedHawks Open Kane County Series with Win - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.