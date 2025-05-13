Hansel Shuts Down Milwaukee

May 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Franklin, Wisc. - Luke Hansel twirled six innings of one-run ball to win the pitchers duel 3-1 for the Lake Country DockHounds.

Striking out eight Milwaukee Milkmen batters, Hansel controlled all of his pitches and filled up the zone without a walk. It didn't look like it, but Hansel felt under the weather before arriving at the park.

"I wasn't too concerned with blowing batters away and more focused on execution," Hansel said. "Pitching at a park I'm comfortable at with my family in stands to start the season strong was very nice."

Mikwaukee's lone run came on a two-out ground ball through the shift in the fourth inning.

In the sixth inning, Tripp Clark singled through the middle to reach as the tying run with one out in his DockHounds debut. Daunte Stuart, in the game to replace Ray Zuberer III, singled Clark to third, who was brought home by Joe Gray to tie the game.

Then, with two outs in the seventh inning, Brian Rey doubled down the third base line before Demetrius Sims broke the tie with a two-run home run.

Jace Baumann, Will Sandy, and Eric Torres locked the game down to secure the series opener. Kelvan Pilot gets the ball Wednesday morning.







American Association Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.