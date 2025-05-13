Cleburne Smacks Two Late Home Runs to Defeat RailCats

(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats opened their 2025 home schedule at the U.S. Steel Yard had a hard-fought battle against the Cleburne Railroaders, but a late surge from the visitors handed the 'Cats an 8-5 defeat in front of the home crowd.

The game started with an early flurry of runs. After a scoreless top of the first inning, the Railroaders erupted for three runs in the home half of the first. Baron Radcliff erupted for a two-run blast to left field giving the Railcats a 3-0 lead after the first frame. In the top of the second, Steven Rivas added a three-run blast to cap the rally, putting Cleburne ahead 5-3 after the top of the second. The railroaders also put up five runs in the second thanks to an RBI single from Shed Long.

Gary SouthShore quickly responded in the bottom of the second. Two runs scored on a throwing error from the Railroaders shortstop to tie the game at five.

From there, both bullpens locked in, with Gary's Dawson Lane and Jaykob Acosta providing crucial scoreless relief to keep the game tight into the final innings. However, the Railroaders broke through in the ninth when Logan Sparks crushed a two-run homer to left, sealing the game for Cleburne.

Zeke Wood (1-0) picked up the win for Cleburne with a scoreless eighth, while Kristian Scott earned his second save of the young season. Nate Alexander (0-1) took the loss for the RailCats after surrendering the decisive three runs in the ninth.

Aaron Altherr led the Railroaders with a three-hit performance, while Sparks and Martin each contributed key home runs. For the RailCats, Elvis Peralta and Olivier Basabe both collected multi-hit games, but it wasn't enough to overcome Cleburne's late-game power.

The RailCats will look to bounce back tomorrow as they continue their series against the Railroaders, with first pitch set for 11 AM at the U.S. Steel Yard. Tickets for all RailCats games are available at railcatsbaseball.com or by calling (219) 882-2255.







