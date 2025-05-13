X's Bats Wake up to Even Series

ROSEMONT, IL - It was a slugfest in the morning as the Sioux City Explorers (3-2) trampled the Chicago Dogs (2-3) while putting up double-digit runs in a 10-2 victory. Austin Davis and Abdiel Layer had multiple hits, while Layer and Luis Toribio each drove in multiple runs.

The Xs got right to work in the bottom of the first. Austin Davis reached on an infield single and promptly stole second base.

Back-to-back walks to Toribio and Torin Montgomery brought Layer to the plate. The X's third baseman pulled a one-out two-run single to left field, scoring two runs and putting runners at the corners with just one out.

The next batter, Nick Shumpert, was also productive, cashing in with a sacrifice fly, bringing Montgomery home and giving the team and starting pitcher Joey Murray (1-0) a three-run lead.

Murray ran into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the first as he walked Brantley Bell, and Clint Coulter singled to center, bringing up Alex McGarry with runners at first and second and two outs. McGarry lined one to the right for a base hit, but Bell was caught napping and was back picked at third base for the final out of the inning. The game stayed 3-0 X's.

Sioux City's offense continued its hot streak in the second inning. Josh Day led off with a single, Jake Meyer worked a full count and walked, and Davis laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing both runners into scoring position.

Two batters later, Toribio doubled them both in. This put the X's ahead 5-0, already eclipsing the most runs the team has scored so far this year.

There was still some fight in the Dogs' dugout, which showed at the bottom of the second. Dusty Stroup singled and stole second base, and Henry Kusiak singled him home.

Chicago's offense sputtered until the ninth. The X's would take over from an offensive standpoint.

The third inning saw a Dario Gomez RBI-double down the left field line chase Chicago's starter Keoni Cavaco (0-1). He lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing seven runs on six hits.

Luke Trahan relieved Cavaco and didn't have much more success. Gomez scored on a misplayed pickoff attempt to third base, and another run came on Jake Meyer's RBI double.

The next batter, Austin Davis, tripled home Meyer, bringing the score to 9-1. The next batter, Henry George, hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Henry Davis, and the X's were in double digits, leading 10-1 in the third.

The X's offense was scoreless after the third inning, but all the attention turned to the pitching. Joey Murray tossed five strong innings, scattering five hits and striking out two batters.

Chase Jessee took over for Murray in the sixth inning and struck out the side. Ben Madison and Miguel Pozo each went an inning and kept the score 10-1 heading into the ninth inning.

Peniel Otaño came in to pitch the ninth and, with two outs, gave up a solo blast from Kyle Schmack that cut the lead to 10-2. He allowed a double to Henry Kusiak, but nothing else came of it.

The Explorers reached season-highs in runs, base hits and runs scored in an inning. Sioux City evened up the series with their most convincing win of the season.

The Explorers continue their 4-game series tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., staying on the road facing the Chicago Dogs. The game can be heard on KSCJ and will stream on video at aabaseball.tv. Following the road trip, the club will come home to celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

