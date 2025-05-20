RedHawks-Dogs Series Opener Postponed Due to Rain

May 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Tuesday night's series opener between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Chicago Dogs has been postponed due to rain and wet field conditions.

The teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday, May 21, with first pitch slated for 6 p.m. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. One ticket will allow entrance into both games. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday's originally scheduled game may be exchanged subject to the RedHawks rain exchange policy available at fmredhawks.com/rain-exchange-policy.

On Wednesday night, the RedHawks will celebrate the Moorhead Spuds boys hockey team for winning the 2025 Minnesota Class AA hockey state championship.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Spuds championship t-shirt thanks to Corwin Subaru, M-State, Kvamme Realty, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Morton Buildings, Rigels, Scheels, Les Schwab Tire Center, American Crystal Sugar, Stenerson Lumber, North Risk Partners/Moorhead Insurance Agency, Moorhead American Legion Post 21 and Glass Doctor.

The giveaway will begin when gates open at 5 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.