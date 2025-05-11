RedHawks Take Sunday Series Win with Two Homers

May 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The RedHawks started fast on Sunday afternoon, scoring three runs in each of the first three innings on the way to a 9-5 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries in front of 2,005 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Greg Minier allowed two runs on six hits in five innings pitched while Juan Fernandez and Eric Meza each homered to pace Fargo-Moorhead (2-1).

Minier picked up the win for the RedHawks in his Fargo-Moorhead debut.

Fernandez and Alexfri Planez each had two hits for Fargo-Moorhead in the contest.

The RedHawks will be back in action on Monday night at 7:02 p.m. for the start of a three-game series against the reigning Miles Wolff Cup Champion Kane County Cougars. It's Dollar Dog Night at Newman Outdoor Field, with $1 hot dogs available all game long.







