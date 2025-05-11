Late Cleburne Rally Overtakes Goldeyes

May 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

CLEBURNE, TX - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (1-2) dropped the third game of the series by a final score of 5-3 at La Moderna Field on Saturday night.

The Cleburne Railroaders (2-1) fell into an early deficit when the Goldeyes veteran catcher Kevin Garcia collected his first hit of the 2025 season on a bleeder into shallow left-centre field scoring Max Murphy and Tanner O' Tremba to a take a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning of Cleburne starter Mike Shawaryn.

Shawaryn pitched five innings giving up four hits, two runs that were earned walked a batter, and struck out three.

Goldeyes starter Mitch Lambson in his 2025 season debut pitched five innings as well. Surrendering five hits, giving up two runs both earned, walking three, and striking out four.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Railroaders got back within a run on an RBI single off the bat of Andres Sosa to get back within a run at 2-1.

The score would stay the same until the bottom of the seventh inning. Austin Fairchild (0-1) came into pitch replacing Lambson after the fifth inning. Fairchild pitched an inning and two third walking three and striking out a batter. Ryder Yakel went came into pitch with runners on first and second. A base hit to Aaron Altherr (3) brought home Lamar Sparks and put runners at the corners and a 3-2 lead. A batter later a double to Kyle Martin (6) scoring Dustin Peterson and Altherr giving the Railroaders a 5-3 lead.

Jamie Arias threw a scoreless .2 of an inning giving up a walk. He handed the ball off to Taylor Broadway (1-0) who earned the win facing five batters and striking out two in a 1.1. Zeke Wood held the game going an inning and surrendered two hits and struck out two. Kristian Scott earned the save striking out a batter in the ninth.

The Goldeyes wrap up the series Sunday night at 6:06. Right-handed pitcher Kade Mechals takes the ball in the series finale. Right-handed pitcher Jesse Galindo will counter for the Goldeyes.

Trevor Curl will have the call on CJNU 93.7 FM and aabaseball.tv with the pregame show starting at 5:30.

The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

