Goldeyes Split Doubleheader with Sioux City

June 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Tim Tushla/Sioux City Explorers) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Tim Tushla/Sioux City Explorers)

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (20-22) split a doubleheader with the Sioux City Explorers (27-17) at Lewis & Clark Park Thursday evening, taking the opener by a score of 7-6 and dropping the nightcap 1-0.

In game one, the Goldeyes opened the scoring in the third inning when Roby Enríquez doubled off the base of the wall in right field to bring in Andy Armstrong. Enríquez would come home when the next batter, Max Murphy, hit a long single off the top of the right field fence that made it 2-0. Later in the inning Jacob Robson bounced a two-run single up the middle to drive in Murphy and Keshawn Lynch and give Winnipeg a 4-0 advantage.

The lead was short-lived however, as Sioux City's Henry George hit a grand slam home run to right field in the bottom of the third to tie the game.

Neither team would score until the top of the seventh inning when Robson hit a clutch double down the right field line to score Lynch with the eventual winning run.

Mitchell Lambson (W, 5-1) threw his second complete game of the season for the Goldeyes, allowing four runs on just two hits and striking out six.

Brett Matthews (L, 0-1) took the loss for the Explorers, allowing the go-ahead run in the one inning he worked.

The second game was a pitchers' duel, with Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee (W, 5-1) holding Winnipeg to only two hits while striking out eight over six innings of work.

Luke Boyd (L, 1-4) started for the Goldeyes and just missed throwing the club's second complete game of the day. He went 5.2 innings and allowed one run on five hits and also struck out eight batters. Ben Onyshko recorded the final out of the sixth inning.

The lone run came in the fourth inning on a two-out single to left field by Nick Shumpert that brought in Carlos Castro.

Félix Cepeda (S, 11) earned the save, fanning two of the four batters he faced in the top of the seventh.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday to host the Milwaukee Milkmen at 7:00 p.m. Right-hander Jesse Galindo (2-2, 4.53 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg with lefty Matt Walker (1-0, 7.20 ERA) starting for Milwaukee.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Friday is Rock Night, featuring an evening of hard-hitting baseball and rock 'n' roll classics, AND a post-game fireworks show by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson

(Tim Tushla/Sioux City Explorers)







American Association Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.