Explorers Complete Comeback, Win in Tenth

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers (26-16) came back from a six-run first inning deficit to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-21) 7-6 in ten innings on Tuesday evening at Lewis & Clark Park.

Winnipeg surged to an early 6-0 lead in the top of the first. Max Murphy started things off with an RBI double, scoring Ramón Bramasco, and Roby Enríquez followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. After loading the bases, Keshawn Lynch ripped a bases-clearing double to left-centre, bringing home Enríquez, Matthew Warkentin, and Ray-Patrick Didder. Kevin García capped the rally with an RBI double down the right-field line.

Sioux City responded in the second with a solo home run from Nick Shumpert and then closed the gap in the third when Abdiel Layer launched a three-run homer to left, making it 6-4. In the fifth, D'Shawn Knowles tied the game with a two-run single to right.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, Shumpert lined a single up the middle with the bases loaded to win the ballgame.

The Goldeyes' bullpen kept the game tied from the fifth through the ninth. Derrick Cherry gave up one hit and a walk with one strikeout, Tasker Strobel threw a scoreless inning despite allowing two hits, and Ryder Yakel was dominant, striking out all six batters he faced. Ben Onyshko (1-1) was charged with the loss after issuing an intentional walk and allowing the winning run in the tenth.

Sioux City's bullpen was sharp, putting up five scoreless innings. Nate Gercken worked 1.1 frames with a walk and two strikeouts, Chase Jessee added 1.2 innings with a walk and three punchouts, and Félix Cepeda (4-1) earned the win after three strikeouts in a scoreless tenth.

The Goldeyes will be back in action Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Sioux City, weather permitting. Southpaw Mitchell Lambson (4-1, 4.56 ERA) is set to start for Winnipeg, opposing lefty Austin Drury (2-1, 2.75 ERA) for the Explorers.

