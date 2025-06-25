Canaries Homer Twice in Bounce Back Win at Chicago

Rosemont, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries grabbed an early lead and never looked back Wednesday, topping Chicago 8-1 at Impact Field.

Peter Zimmermann drew a two-out walk in the top of the first inning and scored on a wild pitch. Calvin Estrada followed with an RBI double, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 21 games. The Dogs answered with a sacrifice fly in the home half but were limited to just two hits the rest of the night.

Joe Vos smacked an RBI single in the fourth inning and Jordan Barth drilled a two-run homer in the fifth. Estrada added a three-run shot in the seventh, which proved to be more than enough support for Tanner Brown. The left-hander fanned six and scattered two hits over five innings to earn his third win of the season.

Estrada led the way with three hits and drove in four as the Birds improve to 24-18 overall. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 6:30pm.







