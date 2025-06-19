Canaries Drop Rubber Match in Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries hit four homeruns but couldn't overcome four errors Thursday in an 8-7 loss at Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes struck first with an RBI single in the opening inning but Sioux Falls responded with four runs in the third. Calvin Estrada tied the game with a double and Matt Ruiz followed with a three-run homerun.

Winnipeg pulled even with a three-run homer in the bottom half but Josh Rehwaldt and Scott Combs each connected on solo shots to build a 6-4 lead.

The Goldeyes answered with two runs in the seventh inning before Combs drilled another solo roundtripper in the eighth. But Winnipeg plated two runs in the bottom half to take the lead and set the Birds down in order in the top of the ninth.

Jordan Barth and Mike Hart each finished with three hits while Tanner Brown struck out nine over six innings. The Canaries (20-17) wrap up a nine-game roadtrip with seven wins. The Birds return home for a three-game series against Fargo-Moorhead beginning Friday at 7:05pm.







