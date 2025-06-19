Cougars Clinch Series against RailCats with Big-Time Game 2

GENEVA, Ill. - The Cougars split the double-header games against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Thursday, June 19th at Northwestern Medicine Field to win the series, but did it with night and day performances in each game.

In game 1, the Cougars (16-20) struck early in the 2nd inning against the Railcats (10-26) starter Spencer Adams (2-4). Oscar Santos blasted a double over the centerfielder's head and drove in the first two runs of the game to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead. However, the Cougars pitching could not find the strike zone, issuing nine walks in seven innings. The RailCats would take advantage of that, first off Westin Muir (2-3) in the third inning. LG Castillo led the inning off with a deep double into right field. Muir then walked the next two batters, scoring Castillo in the process on a wild pitch getting the RailCats within one making the score 2-1. With two runners in scoring position, Joe Suozzi singled them both in and gave the RailCats a 3-2 lead. Souzzi would then cross home himself off a wild pitch and make the score 4-2.

The fourth inning would see Gary extend their lead when Elvis Peralta drove in Cooper Edwards to make the score 5-2. Although Armond Upshaw cut the lead to 5-3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, it didn't get better for the Cougars in the fifth. Castillo would drive in his second and third RBI with a home run over the left field wall, extending Gary's lead 7-3.

The Cougars tacked on one more in the sixth when Todd Lott drove in Marcus Chiu to cut the lead 7-4, but the RailCats poured on three more runs in the top of the seventh to set up the final score of 10-4.. Castillo was responsible for two of them with a two RBI single making him three for four with four RBI in the game. Cody Reed came in to close the show in the bottom of the seventh, not allowing a run and striking out two to set up the game 1 win for the RailCats.

In game 2, the Cougars spot started righty Vin Timpanelli (3-3) and the RailCats threw a righty of their own in Andres Diaz (1-4). Like game 1, the Cougars jumped out ahead to an early 2-0 lead. Josh Allen drew a walk that was then followed up by a rocket double into right center by Todd Lott that scored Allen from first. Upshaw then picked up his sixth straight hit in the series driving in Lott and extending the Cougars early lead.

Unlike game 1 though, the bats exploded for the Cougars in the bottom of the fourth inning. Upshaw and Nick Dalesandro were able to reach base on back-to-back at-bats. Robby Martin Jr. then singled himself aboard to load the bases with nobody out. Claudio Finol stepped up and smoked a ball into the outfield, scoring Upshaw and Dalesandro, extending the Cougars lead to 4-0. But, two batters later, with the bases loaded and only one out, Josh Allen stepped up to the plate. Diaz threw him a first-pitch fastball that Allen smashed into the right center field sky and off the video board for a grand slam. The Cougars lead grew to 8-0.

After the big fourth inning, the Cougars would strike for the final time in the bottom of the sixth. Allen reached for the third time in the game with a single to lead off the inning. Chiu then drew a walk. Lott blasted a ball deep into the right centerfield gap, scoring Allen and Chiu, giving the Cougars a 10-0 lead. Upshaw wasn't finished with his night yet with a double of his own, scoring in Lott and extending the Cougar lead 11-0.

Vin Timpanelli was locked in all game for the Cougars on the mound. He pitched six scoreless innings before finally giving up a two-run homerun in the seventh by Baron Radcliffe making the score 11-2. Casey Crosby then entered the game and allowed another run after Ernny Ordonez singled up the middle, scoring Andres Noriega. Jake Guenther then scored on a past ball, making the score 11-4. But Crosby settled in after that, and finished off the RailCats to clinch the series win for the Cougars.

