Former Jayhawk Dominates on Mound, But Monarchs Fall in Cleburne

June 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

CLEBURNE, Texas - Blake Goldsberry put together perhaps the best relief outing by a Kansas City Monarch this season, backing up another solid start from Josh Hendrickson. But a walk-off home run from Shed Long, Jr. pushed the Cleburne Railroaders to a 3-2 win Thursday night at La Moderna Field.

Hendrickson tossed five innings of two-run baseball to set the tone for Kansas City Goldsberry took the ball in the sixth with the game tied and threw three perfect innings. The former Kansas Jayhawk struck out six, throwing 34 pitches.

Long's home run off Jeff Hakanson led off the bottom of the ninth inning. It was Long's fourth home run of the year. The result moves the Monarchs (22-13) out of first place for the first time since the opening weekend of the season.

Kansas City set the tone early, plating two runs in the first on RBI singles from Blake Rutherford and Robbie Glendinning. The Monarchs failed to cash in the rest of the way, finishing the night 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Railroaders starter Austin Faith dug deep to throw 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with seven walks and four strikeouts. He threw 123 pitches.

Cleburne cut the lead to 2-1 on a second-inning RBI single from Korry Howell and tied the game in the fifth on a Dustin Peterson RBI double. Taylor Broadway earned the win for the Railroaders, tossing 2.1 hitless innings to finish the night.

UP NEXT

Kansas City look to snap their four-game losing streak Friday night with ace of staff Julian Garcia on the mound. Garcia is coming off a 13-strikeout performance in his last outing at home against Milwaukee. Right-hander Cristian Lopez, who was initially slated to start Thursday's game, will get the ball for Cleburne. Monarchs fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







