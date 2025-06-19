Juan Fernandez Hits Scoreboard in Return, RedHawks Split Day against Explorers

FARGO - Juan Fernandez homered off the scoreboard in his first full game back after missing three games due to injury to lead the RedHawks to a 5-3 win over the Sioux City Explorers Thursday night in front of 3,544 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Kyle Crigger put together another quality start and got shutout relief from the bullpen to lock up the win for Fargo-Moorhead (19-18).

Colten Davis earned the save after finishing the final 1.1 innings of the contest.

Derek Maiben also had a pair of hits for the RedHawks.

In the conclusion of Wednesday night's suspended game, Sioux City (24-14) won 3-2.

The RedHawks will now head to Sioux Falls for a three-game set against the Canaries beginning Friday at 7:05 p.m. before returning on Monday night for the start of a four-game homestand against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Newman Outdoor Field.

