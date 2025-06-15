RedHawks Fall to DockHounds in Series Final
June 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - With a season-high crowd of 4,006 fans on hand at Newman Outdoor Field for Father's Day at the ballpark, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks couldn't get enough of a comeback going in an 8-3 loss to the Lake Country DockHounds.
A six-run DockHounds fifth inning was the difference Sunday, with Fargo-Moorhead only able to capitalize for three runs after Lake Country jumped out to an 8-0 lead.
Six RedHawks hitters had a hit in the game and Dillon Thomas continued his hot streak with two more hits and an RBI.
Aidan Byrne added an RBI triple in the sixth and Thomas Green also added an RBI single to account for the other Fargo-Moorhead run.
Colten Davis got the loss after allowing seven runs (four earned) on six hits in 4.2 innings pitched. He walked five and struck out four.
Tyler Wilson pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his first RedHawks appearance since 2020.
The RedHawks will continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers at Newman Outdoor Field beginning on Tuesday.
