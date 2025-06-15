Explorers Walk off Saltdogs for Second Straight Day

June 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Sioux City, Iowa - For the second straight day, the Sioux City Explorers defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs on a walk-off RBI single and swept the four-game weekend series. Lincoln will begin a three-game series at Lake Country, on Tuesday night.

Sioux City (22-13) scored four runs off ten hits with no errors. Lincoln (14-21) plated three runs off five hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted three hours and eight minutes, in front of 1,333 fans, at MercyOne Field.

Lincoln started the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled. After Brody Fahr grounded out to second, advancing Bautista Jr., to third, Kyle Battle delivered an RBI single, plating Bautista, Jr. to put Lincoln ahead, 1-0.

In the top of the second, Rolando Espinosa drew a one-out walk, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. The next batter, Jack Cone, hit a double, scoring Espinosa, to make it a 2-0, Lincoln lead.

Sioux City tied the game in the bottom of the third. Facing Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen, Kurtis Byrne led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Henry George reached on a fielder's choice. With a runner at first and two outs, Armando Alvarez hit a Loukinen 1-1 pitch over the wall in left for a two-run home run, to tie the game at 2-2.

Lincoln recaptured the lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Rolando Espinosa singled. Then, Jack Cone did the same, putting runners at the corners. A wild pitch scored Espinosa, and Lincoln led 3-2.

The Explorers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Franny Cobos, Luis Toribio doubled with two outs. Then, Kurtis Byrne drew a walk. The next batter, Josh Day, singled, scoring Toribio, to tie the game at 3-3.

The score remained tied going into the bottom of the ninth. Facing Saltdogs reliever Dutch Landis, Armando Alvarez singled with one out. Then, Zac Vooletich drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Then next batter D'Shawn Knowles hit a chopper off the top of the outstretched glove of Landis for an infield singled, loading the bases. The next batter, Abdiel Layer, hit a Landis 1-1 pitch into shallow left field for the game-winning RBI single, plating Alvarez, and giving Sioux City the 4-3 victory.

Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee pitched 5.0 innings, giving up three runs off five hits, struck out six and walked three. Brett Matthews pitched 1.2 innings and walked two. Ben DeTaeye pitched 0.1 inning with one strikeout. Chase Jessee (2-0) earned the win, pitching 2.0 innings and struck out five.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two runs off four hits, struck out four and walked three. Matt Mullenbach pitched 0.2 innings, with one walk. Franny Cobos pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off two hits and walked one. Connor Langrell pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one hit, struck out one and walked two. Dutch Landis (0-3) took the loss, pitching 0.1 inning, giving up one run off three hits and walked one.

Offensively for the Explorers, Josh Day was 2-for-5. Armando Alvarez was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. Abdiel Layer was 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI single. Luis Toribio was 2-for-4.

For Lincoln, Kyle Battle was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Jack Cone was 2-for-2 and drove in one run.

Sioux City will begin a three-game series at Fargo-Moorhead, on Tuesday.

The Saltdogs continue their seven-game road trip with a three-game series at the Lake Country DockHounds, at Wisconsin Brewing Company Field, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, Tuesday night. RHP Johnny Blake (1-0, 4.07 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Luke Hansel (4-1, 2.18 ERA) will pitch for Lake Country. First pitch, Tuesday night, is 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home game for Lincoln is Friday, June 20th, when the Saltdogs host the Kane County Cougars, at Haymarket Park, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The June 20th game is "Free T-Shirt Friday", sponsored by Abante Marketing. Also, it will be "Farmers Appreciation Night", sponsored by AKRS Equipment. There will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation, plus there will be Post-Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







