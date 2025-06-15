RailCats Dominate Winnipeg Goldeyes 9-1 on Father's Day

June 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon, cruising to a 9-1 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes to snap their six-game skid.

A five-run third inning set the tone for the RailCats, with Joe Suozzi and Jake Guenther each driving in four runs on the day.

Guenther launched a grand-slam in the third, while Suozzi added a two-run double. Guenther's grand-slam was his first home run in a RailCats uniform.

Every RailCats starter recorded at least one hit, with Elvis Peralta, Jake Allgeyer, and Ernny Ordonez each scoring twice.

On the mound, Peyton Long delivered six strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five to earn the win.

The Goldeyes' lone run came on a solo homer by Kevin Garcia in the fifth. Winnipeg managed just six hits and committed the game's only error.

With the win, the RailCats improve to 9-24 on the season. The RailCats are on the road heading to Geneva to take on the Kane Country Cougars on Wednesday with the first pitch at 11:00 AM and the second following after.







