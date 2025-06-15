Canaries Thwart Cougars Comeback Effort in 10-6 Win

GENEVA, Ill. - The series between the Canaries and Cougars came to an end Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field behind the powerful bats of Sioux Falls.

The Canaries (19-5) earned seven of their ten runs in the 2nd inning against Cougars (14-19) right-hander Chirs Mazza (2-3). The inning saw three home runs, including back-to-back homeruns by Peter Zimmerman (2-run home run) and Jordan Barth to make the game 3-1 early. After back-to-back singles by Trevor Achenbach and Scott Combs, the Canaries added to their lead with a sacrifice fly by Hunter Clanin to make the score 4-1. After Mazza walked Mike Hart, his final pitch of the game would be a three-run homer surrendered off the bat of Calvin Estrada, and pushing the Canaries lead to 7-1.

Vin Timpanelli then entered the game for Kane County on the mound, and helped neutralize the Canaries bats, pitching 3 and 2/3rd s, allowing just one hit, and striking out four. Meanwhile, the Cougars started to see life at the plate. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, the Cougars began to get to the Sioux Falls starter Cade Torgerson, loading the bases for Marcus Chiu. He was able to draw a walk and allow the second run of the game to cross for the Cougars making it 7-2. Then, Oscar Santos cut into the lead more with his second sacrifice fly of the game, making the score 7-3. The Cougars would strike again in the fourth inning after Santos ripped a single back up the middle. Following him, Armond Upshaw launched a ball off of the right field wall, sending Santos all the way around to score, and inching closer to the Canaries 7-4.

The next inning, the Cougars found success at the plate again. CJ Valdez and Galli Cribbs Jr. both found themselves aboard the bases, when Trendon Craig smashed a double, scoring both Valdez and Cribbs, cutting the Canaries lead to just one at 7-6.

But, behind a solid bullpen game from Sioux Falls including Ryan Zimmerman (1-4), Will Levine, Cole Lalonde, and Christian Cosby, the Canaries did not allow another run to cross for the Cougars. The door shut completely in the top of the ninth inning, when Sioux Falls added three more runs to their lead. Hunter Clanin doubled to start the charge. After Mike Hart drew a walk, Calvin Estrada drove in his fourth run of the game scoring Clanin, and extended the lead 8-6. Josh Rehwaldt would then draw a walk to load the bases, and then Jake Gozzo hit Peter Zimmerman with a pitch, which scored Hart and made the score 9-6. The final shot came off of a single by Jordan Bart that drove in Calvin Estrada and set up the final score of 10-6. Cosby entered the game in the bottom of the ninth, and finished off the Cougars in four batters to secure the Canaries series sweep, and their sixth straight win.

The Cougars will have two days off, before starting a new series at home against the Gary Southshore Railcats with a double-header on Wednesday, June 18th. The first game is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM. For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







