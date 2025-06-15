No Sweep in Gary as RailCats Top Goldeyes

June 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kevin García of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

GARY, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (9-24) avoided a series sweep at the hands of the Winnipeg Goldeyes (15-18) Sunday afternoon with a 9-1 victory at U.S. Steel Yard.

The RailCats got on the board in the bottom of the third inning when first baseman Joe Suozzi drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in LG Castillo. One pitch later, right fielder Jake Guenther - claimed off waivers from the Goldeyes one week ago - hit a grand slam to right field to make the score 5-0.

Third baseman Kevin García hit his third home run in as many games with one out in the top of the fifth inning to account for the Goldeyes' only run of the ballgame.

Gary SouthShore added one run in the sixth when Ernny Ordoñez scored on second baseman Jake Allgeyer's sacrifice fly to centre field and another in the seventh inning on Suozzi's double down the left field line that drove in Jairus Richards to increase the lead to 7-1

The RailCats rounded out the scoring in the eighth on a two-run single to left-centre field by Suozzi that brought in Ordoñez and Allgeyer to make it 9-1.

Peyton Long (W, 3-2) went six innings to earn the win for Gary SouthShore. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out five. Demarcus Evans, Cody Reed, and Nate Alexander each threw an inning of scoreless relief for the RailCats.

Jesse Galindo (L, 2-2) started for Winnipeg, giving up five runs on five hits over four innings of work. JJ Echevarría, Landon Leach, Tasker Strobel, and Will Sierra appeared out of the bullpen for the Goldeyes.

The team is off Monday before starting a six-game homestand with a series against the Sioux Falls Canaries Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (3-3, 3.14 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while Brendan Knoll (3-1, 4.41 ERA) is expected to get the call for Sioux Falls.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The homestand includes themes such as Country Night (Wednesday) and 80s Night (Friday), featuring a Rubik's Cube giveaway, post-game fireworks, and a showing of the 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial under the stars.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

