Saltdogs Drop Doubleheader to the Explorers

June 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Sioux City, Iowa - Saturday at MercyOne Field, the Lincoln Saltdogs were defeated by the Sioux City Explorers in both games of a scheduled doubleheader, 2-1 and 7-5. Sioux City has won the first three games of the four-game series.

Game One:

Sioux City scored two runs off six hits with no errors. Lincoln had one hit off two hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted one hour and fifty-one minutes.

Lincoln started the scoring in the top of the third. With one out, Griffin Everitt drew a walk off starter Zach Willeman. Then, Danny Bautista Jr. doubled, to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Rolando Espinosa, hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Everitt, to put Lincoln ahead, 1-0.

The Explorers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Abdiel Layer began the inning with a single off Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas. Two batters later, Josh Day singled, to put runners on the corners. After Henry George drew an intentional walk, Armando Alvarez reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Layer, to tie the game at 1-1.

The score remained tied going into the bottom of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Matt Mullenbach, Nick Shumpert led off with a walk. After Josh Day fouled out down the left field line, Henry George grounded out to second, with Shumpert running on the pitch, giving the Explorers the game-winning run at second base with two outs. The Saltdogs intentionally walked Armando Alvarez, bringing D'Shawn Knowles to the plate. Knowles hit a Mullenbach 1-2 pitch into right-center field, scoring Shumpert, and giving Sioux City the walk-off victory, 2-1.

Sioux City starter Zach Willeman (3-2) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up one run off two hits, struck out nine and walked one.

Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas pitched 6.0 innings, yielding one run off five hits, struck out two and walked three. Matt Mullenbach (2-2) took the loss, pitching 0.2 innings, giving up one run off one hit and walked two.

Offensively for Sioux City, D'Shawn Knowles was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

For Lincoln, Rolando Espinosa was 0-for-3 and drove in one run.

Game Two:

Sioux City scored seven runs off eight hits and committed no errors. Lincoln had five runs with seven hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted three hours and twenty-four minutes, which included a one hour and two-minute rain delay. The doubleheader was played in front of 1,474 fans.

Lincoln jumped ahead in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Neyfy Castillo hit Sioux City starter J.D. Scholten's 1-1 pitch deep over the left field fence for a home run, putting the Saltdogs ahead, 1-0.

However, Sioux City responded by scoring six runs in the bottom of the second. Against Lincoln starter, Parker McMan, Torin Montgomery led off with a single. Then, Nick Shumpert doubled. A wild pitch scored Montgomery, to make it a 1-1 tie. The next batter, Landon Barnes drew a walk. Another wild pitch scored Shumpert, to put Sioux City ahead, 2-1. After Josh Day grounded out, Henry George walked. The next batter, Armando Alvarez singled, scoring Barnes to put Sioux City ahead, 3-1. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Karan Patel, to pitch. After D'Shawn Knowles grounded out to Patel, for the second out, Zac Vooletich hit a Patel 2-1 pitch over the wall for a three-run home run, making it a 6-1, Sioux City lead.

The Saltdogs trimmed the deficit in the top of the third. Danny Bautista, Jr. and Brody Fahr both drew walks. Then, Neyfy Castillo doubled into the left field corner, scoring both Bautista, Jr. and Fahr, to make the score 6-3. Three batters later, Drew DeVine singled, scoring Castillo, to make the score 6-4.

Sioux City added a run in the top of the fourth. D'Shawn Knowles led off the inning by reaching on an error. Then, Zac Vooletich singled. The next batter, Abdiel Layer, singled, scoring Knowles, to make it a 7-4, Sioux City lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the game went into a one hour and two-minute rain delay. After the game resumed, the scored remained the same, going into the top of the seventh. Facing Explorers closer, Felix Cepeda, Danny Bautista, Jr. led off with a single, then advanced to second and third on a pair of wild pitches. Brody Fahr drew a walk. Then, Neyfy Castillo hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make it 7-5. However, Cepeda got Clint Coulter to hit into a 5-4-3, ground out double play, to end the game.

Sioux City starter J.D. Scholten pitched 2.2 innings, giving up four runs off five hits and walked three. Jaren Jackson (1-0) earned the win, pitching 3.1 innings, giving up one hit and struck out one. Felix Cepeda (8) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one run off one hit and walked one.

Lincoln starter Parker McMan (0-1) took the loss pitching 1.1 innings, giving up five runs off four hits and walked three. Karan Patel pitched 4.0 innings, giving up two runs off four hits, struck out two and walked four. Dylan Beck pitched 0.2 clean innings.

Offensively for Sioux City, Armando Alvarez was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Zac Vooletich was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run. Abdiel Layer was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Torin Montgomery was 2-for-4.

For Lincoln, Neyfy Castillo was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and four RBI's. Drew DeVine was 2-for-3 and drove in one run.

The final game of the four-game series is Sunday afternoon. LHP Greg Loukinen (1-4, 7.18 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Sioux City will throw LHP Jared Wetherbee (4-1, 1.72 ERA). First pitch at MercyOne Field will be at 4:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home game for Lincoln is Friday, June 20th, when the Saltdogs host the Kane County Cougars, at Haymarket Park, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The June 20th game is "Free T-Shirt Friday", sponsored by Abante Marketing. Also, it will be "Farmers Appreciation Night", sponsored by AKRS Equipment. There will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation, plus there will be Post-Game Fireworks.







