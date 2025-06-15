'Hounds Fast Start Fails to Hold Up

June 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Fargo, N.D. - Back-to-back home runs by Daunte Stuart and Brian Rey to open Saturday's game were the only offense for the Lake Country DockHounds in a 5-2 loss against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to end the three-game winning streak.

Stuart's third long ball of the year is the first leadoff homer of the season for Lake Country. That typically serves as a good omen, especially when Brian Rey goes to deep immediately after. Rey's team-leading seventh dinger made it 2-0, but the bats fell quiet.

Brett Conine made his seventh start of the season and took his fifth loss despite owning a 4.19 ERA. He turned in another start that gave the DockHounds a chance to win, allowing just three runs in 5.1 innings while striking out four and walking one.

Connor Fenlong entered with the bases loaded and one out in sixth inning and escaped without allowing a run to keep Lake Country within one. Fenlong struck out the leadoff batter Lamar Sparks before Demetrius Sims made a fantastic diving stop up the middle to get Dillon Thomas at first. Lake Country's right hander then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to retire all five batters he faced.

With two outs in the eighth inning, the RedHawks scored twice to add some insurance to their lead. The DockHounds had a hit in the first three innings, but did not get another the rest of the game.

Chris Jefferson will get the ball in the finale and now rubber match Sunday.







American Association Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.